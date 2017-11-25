Privacy can't be shield of terrorists and the corrupt: Ram Shankar Prasad

India’s cyber space is safe and secure and will be an important job-creating avenue in the future. Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Kiran Rathee. Edited excerpts: There have been reports of cyber theft and data loss on a regular basis.

How secure is India’s cyber space? First of all, India’s IT system is safe and secure. I will not say that attempts are not made, we had a ransomware attack recently (WannaCry), but we took measures in advance. So the impact was minimal. My take on this whole issue is very straight and ...