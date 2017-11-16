Private investments slow because of surplus capacity: Jaitley in Singapore

On fiscal consolidation: No pause but challenges arising from structural reforms, which could change the glide path.

On recapitalisation of PSBs: Recapitalisation of state-owned banks will be performance-linked. Am announcement regarding this will be made soon. There will be one or two instances of consolidation in state-owned banks over the next twelve months, or a year. State-owned banks are to be encouraged to use capital to lend to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). There needs to be a concerted policy to direct to MSMEs in the near future.

On GST: The committee system has helped to build consensus. Rates will continue to decline over the next two years. There has been a 40 per cent (3.5 million assessees) increase in the number of assessees over the old system. Net tax revenue has exceeded pre- levels. The E-way bill will be cleared in Karnataka next quarter and other states will follow suit.

On private capex: Investments have been slow because of surplus capacity but a better global economy, coupled with bank recapitalisation and FDI and public investments should help improve private capex.

On interest rates: While every government wishes for lower interest rates, the final call is with the central bank.

On divestments: Power and oil companies to remain public sector companies. A mix of privatisation (AIR and Dredging Corp) and divestments to be used to raise resources.



On future policy impetus: There are two areas of focus—

i) to build rural (housing, roads, electrification, sanitation, education and health)

ii) to build national infrastructure.

On ease of doing business: Two areas need immediate attention—

i) enforcement of contracts – law department to present changes in contract law in the coming session of the Parliament

ii) ii) permission of land and buildings – The Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) is working with state governments to make land and building permits available online.

On farm loan waivers: Absolutely no central support on such waivers.

On land and labor reforms: States to pursue land reforms, while the Centre will be working on the consolidation of labour laws.