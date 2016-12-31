Production from e-auctioned coal mines on slow and steady course

Total production stood at 22 million tonnes; more mines have started operations

Total production stood at 22 million tonnes; more mines have started operations

Coal production from coal mines allocated through the momentous e-auction continues to be low, but the operations are on schedule for most of them. In the latest review by the Ministry of Coal, of the 79 coal mines allocated last year, the total production is 22 million tonnes, up from 20 million tonnes in March 2016. The 79 mines reviewed are divided into Schedule-II producing mines and Schedule-III operational mines. Of the 34 producing ones auctioned to private companies and allotted to state governments, 10 have started production. The seven mines spread across Jharkhand and ...

Shreya Jai