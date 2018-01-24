Protectionism one of the main challenges in the world: Arun Jaitley

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday described as one the main challenges faced by the world. “One of our greatest challenges today is that the world has increasingly started looking inwards,” he said at Asean- business meet and expo organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. In these times, members and represent an aspirational world — about two billion people, he said.

He said both and were fast-growing regions in a world which was slowing down. These represented areas that were looking outward for growth.

He stated that there is a great opportunity for investment in and prospects to further trade and investment relations with Asean, especially in sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing and services.