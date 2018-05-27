Provided jobs opportunities to over 1.4 million in 4 years, says KVIC

The and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) today said it has established 194,000 small and medium projects across the nation and provided to over 14.75 lakh people at their doorsteps during the last four years of the government.

The commission said that through the Generation Programme (PMEGP), a flagship scheme of the Government of India for which is the nodal agency, the Centre has been encouraging the village industry.

Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that in financial year 2016-17, the and village industries products saw record sales worth Rs 520 billion and in the year 2017-18, it was expected to cross the Rs 650 billion figure.

"Undoubtedly, it was the vision of Prime Minister Modi to digitalise the scheme to bring transparency and efficiency along with putting a stern check on any discrepancies or middlemanship in the finalisation and disbursement of funds to the beneficiaries," Saxena said.

"Ever since KVIC's IT team developed an in-house portal in 2016, we saw a quantum jump in the number of applicants. As a result, we disbursed the margin money subsidy of Rs 47.35 billion during this span of four years, which is some sort of landmark in the implementation of government scheme," he said.

Saxena said it was "really sad" that from Independence till the year 2014, the growth of and village industries sector could not even touch the double digits and the highest growth rate recorded in the sector was only eight per cent during the span of 65 years.

"In the last four years, i.e. from 2014-15 to 2017-18, the has successfully established 1,93,818 small and medium projects across the nation from sleepy hamlets to bigger cities providing to 14,75,888 persons at their doorsteps," he said.