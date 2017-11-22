PSBs review languishing overseas operations

Public sector banks are reviewing operations at overseas branches amid a resource crunch.

The government’s push for turn-around plans alongside a Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion programme for state-owned banks has also nudged them into reviewing their overseas business. The consolidated balance sheet of banks with a cross-border presence, including overseas subsidiaries, contracted during 2016-17. The total assets of branches of Indian banks abroad declined from $231 billion in 2015-16 to $224 billion in 2016-17, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Lower ...