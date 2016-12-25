Public auditors' body demand for more power to PAC, audit of FIs

IPAI has emphasised for a new Audit Act besides prescribing a procedure for selection of CAG

IPAI has emphasised for a new Audit Act besides prescribing a procedure for selection of CAG

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should be given enough powers to take up cases for investigation on its own, the Institute of Public Auditors of (IPAI) has demanded.



Besides, banks, other financial institutions and projects under the should be brought within the scope of CAG's audit, IPAI -- a non-profit organisation comprising specialists in public with focus on public accounting and auditing -- has demanded.



"IPAI strongly demands that should be given enough powers to take up issues for investigation on its own and also advocate to bring banks, other financial institutions and projects under the within the scope of CAG's audit," IPAI said.



It also recommended that apart from providing a time limit within which departments should submit the Action Taken Reports, a report should also be placed in about recommendations of the PAC, which have not been accepted by the along with reasons thereof.



"Currently, banks, and projects are not under purview of CAG and in view of various anomalies witnessed recently in these important segments of economy, CAG should be empowered to audit these sectors records to ensure transparency and accountability," it added.



IPAI, in a statement, has emphasised for a new Audit Act besides prescribing a procedure for selection of the CAG.



"Among other things, stipulate a time period within which Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) audit reports should be presented to Parliament/State Legislatures after being submitted to the President/Governor as provided in Article 151 of the Constitution of India."



Set up as a Society in 1996, IPAI has over 2,100 members all over and The Comptroller and Auditor General of is the patron of the society.

Press Trust of India