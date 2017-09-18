Public transport ahead on electric path

Automobile manufacturers are now under government pressure for shifting to electric vehicles (by 2030). But, public transport has moved much ahead in absorbing this way of travelling. At least six cities and states are either already operating or are in an advance stage of procuring e-buses. Experts say the move to have e-vehicles (EVs) should start with public transport, as it is easier to create an ecosystem for them. “Adoption of electric buses in city application might be faster, as they have fixed routes and it could be easier to set up charging infrastructure for ...