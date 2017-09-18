Public transport ahead on electric path

Automobile manufacturers are now under government pressure for shifting to electric vehicles (by 2030). But, public transport has moved much ahead in absorbing this way of travelling. At least six cities and states are either already operating or are in an advance stage of procuring e-buses. Experts say the move to have e-vehicles (EVs) should start with public transport, as it is easier to create an ecosystem for them. “Adoption of electric buses in city application might be faster, as they have fixed routes and it could be easier to set up charging infrastructure for ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?