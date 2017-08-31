Punjab National Bank cuts MCLR, base rate by up to 0.25%

National has cut marginal cost based lending rates by up to 0.25 per cent for select maturities, effective tomorrow.



The state-owned lender has also slashed its base rate by 0.20 per cent to 9.15 per cent.



"The has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 20-25 basis points with effect from September 1, 2017," PNB said in a regulatory filing.It has trimmed the by 0.25 per cent each for overnight to 7.75 per cent.Besides, it had reduced the by 0.20 per cent on one- month, three-month and six months maturities to 7.90 per cent, 8 per cent and 8.10 per cent respectively.It has also reduced the by 0.20 per cent on one- year, three years and five years maturities to 8.15 per cent, 8.30 per cent and 8.45 per cent respectively.Banks had adopted from April 2016 following the directive of Reserve of However, a majority of them still follow the base rate or the minimum lending rate formula to charge interest on loans.MCLR, which is changed every month, is a uniform methodology which was introduced to ensure fair to borrowers as well as banks.The PNB stock was trading 0.25 per cent lower at Rs 141.95 on BSE.