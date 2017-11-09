Punjab traders urge GST Council to lower tax on dry dates to 5%

Punjab
traders on Friday asked the GST
council to consider bringing down the GST
rate on dry dates
to 5 per cent at par with raisins and cashew nuts from 12 per cent at present.
Traders raised this demand as the 23rd meeting of the GST
Council started in Guwahati on Thursday.
"We are demanding from the GST
council to reduce the GST
on dry dates
from 12 per cent at present to five per cent as in the case of raisins and cashew nuts," said All India
Dry Dates
Association, President, Anil Mehra said today.
Dry dates
are imported from Sukkur
in the Sindh province of Pakistan.
Mehra said about 20 lakh bags (70 kg per bag) of dry dates
are imported annually from the neighbouring country.
"Currently, the landed cost of dry dates
stands at Rs 42 per kg and if the GST
on this item is reduced, its cost will drop by Rs 3 per kg," Mehra said.
He pointed out that GST
on raisins and cashew nuts was charged at 5 per cent.
The imported dry dates
are supplied in various states including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
