Punjab traders urge GST Council to lower tax on dry dates to 5%

traders on Friday asked the council to consider bringing down the rate on dry to 5 per cent at par with raisins and cashew nuts from 12 per cent at present.

Traders raised this demand as the 23rd meeting of the Council started in Guwahati on Thursday.

"We are demanding from the council to reduce the on dry from 12 per cent at present to five per cent as in the case of raisins and cashew nuts," said All Dry Association, President, Anil Mehra said today.

Dry are imported from in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

Mehra said about 20 lakh bags (70 kg per bag) of dry are imported annually from the neighbouring country.

"Currently, the landed cost of dry stands at Rs 42 per kg and if the on this item is reduced, its cost will drop by Rs 3 per kg," Mehra said.

He pointed out that on raisins and cashew nuts was charged at 5 per cent.

The imported dry are supplied in various states including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)