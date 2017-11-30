Q2 GDP LIVE Updates: Experts see big boost for Modi before Gujarat polls

The government will on Thursday release the official data capturing India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth during the quarter ended September (Q2). According to a Reuters report, the country's economic growth pace likely picked up during the quarter, after a five-quarter slide, as businesses started to overcome teething troubles after the bumpy launch of the goods and services tax (GST) on July 1 this year.



The economy also has moved past the disruptions encountered after India's shock ban on high-value banknotes in November 2016, according to economists quotes by Reuters in its report.



For July-September, the median in a Reuters poll of economists was for annual growth of 6.4 per cent. Forecasts ranged from 5.9 per cent to 6.8 per cent.If there was 6.4 per cent growth, that would mark a sound acceleration from 5.7 per cent in April-June, but still lag China's 6.8 per cent and Philippines' 6.9 per cent for the three months through September.A positive growth data for Q2 could help Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing criticism over the hasty launch of GST, which aims to transform India's 29 states into a single customs union - but has hit millions of small businesses due to complex rules and technical glitches.Big companies have largely adjusted to the changes while benefiting from reduced logistics costs.Prominent Indian firms had their best profit growth in last six quarters in July-September, according to Thomson Reuters data.The results are an indication that firms are starting to recover after being hit earlier this year by uncertainty tied to the rollout of a new tax and a shock ban on cash in late 2016.In July-September, auto sales, manufacturing, electricity generation grew more quickly than in the previous quarter."We expect a gradual recovery led by the industrial sector as businesses adjust to the regime," said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody's Investors Service.On November 17, Moody's upgraded India's sovereign credit rating for the first time in nearly 14 years, saying continued progress on economic and institutional reforms would boost its growth potential.