QUIZ: Do you know which are India's most backward districts?

Govt ranks 115 backward districts, envisages new governance structure
Abhishek Waghmare  |  New Delhi 

Do you know which are the most backward districts of India? The government has mapped India’s backward regions and ranked them on the basis of an index formulated by quantifying four parameters – poverty, health, education and infrastructure – using district-level data, for the first time yet.

These 115 districts from 28 states are not necessarily the ‘most backward’. A balance between representation to backwardness from each state and the capacity of respective states to achieve realisable targets — keeping in mind the absolute level of backwardness — has been the principle employed by the NITI Aayog in arriving at the list.


First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 21:23 IST

