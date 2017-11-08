Rahul Gandhi to take part in 'Black Day' protest in poll-bound Surat

vice president Rahul Gandhi will today participate in a candle-light vigil as part of the Opposition parties' "Black Day" protest in Surat, the textile and diamond capital of the country.



Gandhi is expected to reach this morning, after which he will have informal meetings with the industry representatives and workers during the day, sources in the said.



"He will have formal interaction with traders in Adajan area of the city in the evening," they said."He will participate in a candle light vigil on the 'Black Day' near Vivekanand statue in Chowk Bazar area of city after a formal meeting with traders," they said.spokesperson Manish Doshi confirmed the proposed visit and the programme of the party vice president.The and other Opposition parties have decided to observe November 8, the day on which Prime Minister last year announced demonetisation, as "Black Day".Gandhi's decision to take part in the protest in Gujarat is significant as the state is going for polls next month.