JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

China's deals with Saudi could be the beginning of a profitable relationship
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi to take part in 'Black Day' protest in poll-bound Surat

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi confirmed the proposed visit and the programme of the party vice president

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi attending a prayer meeting at the memorial of former Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will today participate in a candle-light vigil as part of the Opposition parties' "Black Day" protest in Surat, the textile and diamond capital of the country.

Gandhi is expected to reach Surat this morning, after which he will have informal meetings with the industry representatives and workers during the day, sources in the Congress said.


"He will have formal interaction with traders in Adajan area of the city in the evening," they said.

"He will participate in a candle light vigil on the 'Black Day' near Vivekanand statue in Chowk Bazar area of Surat city after a formal meeting with traders," they said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi confirmed the proposed visit and the programme of the party vice president.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have decided to observe November 8, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year announced demonetisation, as "Black Day".

Gandhi's decision to take part in the protest in Gujarat is significant as the state is going for polls next month.

First Published: Wed, November 08 2017. 10:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements