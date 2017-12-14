Rahul interview: Channels face EC ire

On the eve of the second phase of polling for Assembly elections, the (EC) on Wednesday ordered lodging of FIRs (first information reports) against television news channels for telecasting an interview of President-elect It also served a show cause notice to for violating the (model code of conduct).



The remaining 93 of the 182 Assembly seats would go to polls on Thursday. The first phase of polling, on 89-seats, had taken place on December 9. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.



The has protested the order on news channels. It alleged that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi violated the model code of conduct by “misusing” the platform on Wednesday by making it an election speech and demanded FIRs be registered against the PM and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for violating the guidelines.The state unit of the party has filed a complaint with the state against Pankaj Patel, chairman of pharmaceutical giant Cadila Healthcare, who is also the outgoing president of theIn its complaint, the said Patel, during his address at the event in New Delhi, appealed the electorate to vote for the and his speech was telecast on news channels. The confirmed it had received the complaint while Patel could not be reached for comment.The directed the chief electoral officer to lodge FIRs against came at the end of a frenetic day of political developments marked by the top leaderships of the and targeting each other with allegations of corruption and questions their respective records on issues of security.The day began on a solemn note with Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and others attended a ceremony at the Parliament to offer tributes to the martyrs in the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.Just before the ceremony, Singh greeted Modi with a ‘namaste’ to which the PM briefly cupped his hands. chief Sonia Gandhi, party’s President-elect Rahul Gandhi, veteran and others were also present. and Modi, however, did not greet each other.A few hours later, Singh released a video where he accused Modi of spreading “falsehoods and canards” to “score political points in a lost cause”.Earlier this week, Modi had accused Singh of colluding with to ensure BJP’s defeat in In a series of tweets, chief Amit Shah hits back at Singh and He said the two leaders were “maliciously attacking the PM” out of desperation.