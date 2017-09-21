Railway freight loading rises 5% during Apr-Aug

At a time when the core sector has slowed down, the railways has posted a 5 per cent rise in its for the first five months of the current financial year (FY18), pushed by double-digit in loadings of commodities like steel, iron ore, and

For the April-August period in 2017-18, railway freight loading stood at 467.73 million tonnes (mt), compared to 446 mt and 452.19 mt during the same period in 2016-17 and 2015-16, respectively.

The increase in was mainly due to double-digit rates in originating loading for (22.3 per cent), (22.8 per cent), (12.6 per cent), and container (12.3 per cent).

“The trend in the month of September is also positive and we expect to achieve a loading of 4-5 mt incremental loading this month. Recent initiatives like freight concessions for double-stack containers, liberalised automatic freight rebate scheme in empty flow directions, rationalised distance slabs above 1,500 km to 3,500 km and withdrawal of port congestion charges helped us post these figures,” said Mohammed Jamshed, member (traffic), Railway Board. The new concessional freight structure, he added, had brought down the overall cost in the country.

Interestingly, coal, which constitutes a major component of railway freight, has only seen a marginal increase in loading from 208 rakes (train load) in 2016-17 to 214 rakes a day during the first five months of FY18. According to officials, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, in a recent meeting in Kolkata, asked India to increase this to 250 rakes a day as demand from the power sector was increasing. Goyal is also the minister.

The of eight core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity — slowed to 0.4 per cent in June from 7 per cent a year ago.



