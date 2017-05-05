Railway to launch special monsoon service with Maharajas' Express

The monsoon special shall start from Mumbai on June 24

The will launch a special monsoon service offering visits to prominent southern tourist destinations in the Maharajas' Express from next month.



Maharajas' Express, the flagship luxury train of the Indian Catering and Tourism Corporation will undertake the southern sojourn covering Goa, Hampi, Mysore, Ernakulam, and in June.



In the second itinerary, the luxury train will travel to Chettinad, Mahabalipuram, Mysore, and in July.



"We have decided to start two new circuits for the Maharajas' Express, this year to cover prominent destinations in West and South India," said a senior official.



Passengers are allowed to avail part of the total journey on a fixed price of Rs 33,250 per day per person on twin sharing basis. On single occupancy basis the charges would be Rs 53,200.



The monsoon special shall start from Mumbai on June 24 and stop at Goa, Hampi, Mysore, Cochin, Alleppey before terminating at



The other monsoon special shall depart from on July 1 and terminate at Mumbai covering Chettinad, Mahabalipuram, Mysore, and



Each journey shall be of 8 days and 7 nights' duration.



In addition to visits to monuments and sightseeing at each destination under these trips, the guests shall have an opportunity to enjoy traditional cultural performances at Cochin, visit a coir factory and enjoy a cruise with lunch at Alleppey, savour traditional Chettinad cuisine and much more on these journeys.



The 23-coach Maharajas' Express, with a capacity of 88 guests promises quality service. The train has state-of-the- art features with onboard water filtration plant, spacious cabin sizes with no bunk beds, two bars-cum-lounges, two restaurants and a well trained onboard team to cater to global expectations.

Press Trust of India