Railways appoints consultants for GST impact assessment

Indian Railways has appointed lawyers V Lakshmi Kumaran and V Sridharan as consultants to prepare it for the goods and services tax (GST), apart from conducting an impact assessment. The two are partners in law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (L&S) and have worked with Infosys in setting up the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN). The firm specialises in tax laws. “We were a domain expert in setting up the GSTN. For the railways, we are looking at the GST impact and transitional plans,” said V Subramanian, partner, L&S. The GSTN is a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?