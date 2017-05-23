Railways appoints consultants for GST impact assessment

GST is expected to be a complex makeover for the railways, which has 17 zones

Indian Railways has appointed lawyers V Lakshmi Kumaran and V Sridharan as consultants to prepare it for the goods and services tax (GST), apart from conducting an impact assessment. The two are partners in law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (L&S) and have worked with Infosys in setting up the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN). The firm specialises in tax laws. “We were a domain expert in setting up the GSTN. For the railways, we are looking at the GST impact and transitional plans,” said V Subramanian, partner, L&S. The GSTN is a ...

Shine Jacob