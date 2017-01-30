Railways changes tracks, offers virtual tourism

Google, IRCTC and Taj Hotels are on the fast track to give a fresh look to National Rail Museum

Google, IRCTC and Taj Hotels are on the fast track to give a fresh look to Delhi's National Rail Museum

Google, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Taj Hotels are on the fast track to give a fresh look to Delhi’s National Rail Museum (NRM) and other heritage assets of the Indian Railways. Come May, the Google Cultural Institute (GCI) will provide a virtual tour of the museum and a digital repository of its heritage assets for online access, free of cost. The institute was launched in 2011 to digitally preserve cultural documents. Google is also offering free Wi-Fi at NRM, making it the first such museum in the country. Other historic ...

Shine Jacob