JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

New ten rupee note introduced by RBI: Here's how it looks

FY18 GDP growth estimate at 6.5%: CSO
Business Standard

Railways earning stands at Rs 6.7 bn through flexi fare system

Under the flexi fare formula, base fare increases from 10% to 50%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways, Railways earnings, flexi fare
Representative image

Railways earned around Rs 6.71 billion additional revenue after the flexi fare system was introduced in premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Under the flexi fare formula, base fare increases from 10 per cent to 50 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths booked.


Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that the flexi fare system was introduced in September 2016, and up to November 2017, additional earnings from the scheme compared to the same period of the previous year was around Rs 6.71 billion.

The national transporter recently formed a committee to look into the system and suggest best options keeping in mind the interest of passengers and railways, Gohain said.

First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 17:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements