Railways give record rakes for coal

In a relief to the power sector, the Indian Railways
provided around 261 rakes
every day for shipping coal
last week.
The government is claiming that with the efforts of the ministries of power, railways, and coal, the number of super-critical and critical power plants
has come down to 15, compared to about 30 in September.
“The supply to the coal
sector has improved with the railways
providing even about 261 rakes
per day last week. In November, we provided 240 rakes
per day for Coal
India, against 217 committed to the power sector,” said a senior railway official.
According to the Central Electricity Authority data, the average number of days of coal
stock left at power units was seven as of November 30. It also states that there are 10 super-critical power plants, with a stock of fewer than four days, and five critical ones with a stock of less than seven days.
The railway data shows that the average number of rakes
supplied to the power sector
per day was 223 in October and 213 in September.
Power demand in the winter peaks due to heating and the use of irrigation pumps. Of the 1,050 railways
rakes, around 403 go to the coal
sector, and the rest is shared by customers in the iron ore, cement, and fertiliser sectors.
“There is an improved synergy between the rail, coal, and power sectors. We are giving priority to coal
transportation now. Our target is to achieve a monthly average of 250 rakes
per day to the power sector.
The overall supply to the coal
sector has improved from 380 a day last year to 403 a day so far,” he added.
At the coalface
136,375 Mw
Total capacity
21 days
Stock required
7 days
Average stock available
(as on November 30, 2017)
5
No. of plants with critical stock (<7 days)
10
No. of plants with supercritical stock (<4 days)
