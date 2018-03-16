Railways installed over 100,000 bio-toilets in trains at Rs 5.13 bn: Govt

The has installed more than 100,000 in trains during 2015-2018, surpassing the target of 87,000 set by it, the informed today.

The minister said the expenditure booked for installation of by zonal from 2015 till December 2017 was Rs 5.13 billion.

In 2015-2016, against a target of installing 17,000 bio-toilets, 15,442 were installed. In 2016-2017, the target was 30,000, but the managed to install 34,134 and during 2017-2018 (till February) the target was set at 40,000 while 51,087 installations were achieved.

Anaerobic digestion process is applied for the processing human excreta in the that are being fitted in passenger coaches of trains.

No human excreta is thrown on tracks from a bio-toilet fitted in trains.

In these bio-toilets, fitted underneath the lavatories, human waste is collected and processed by anaerobic bacteria that converts it mainly into water and bio-gases (mainly Methane and Carbon Dioxide).

The Railway ministry has advanced it earlier plan to fit in its entire fleet of coaches from 2021-2022 to 2019.