Railways joins relief operations, sends special trains to flood-hit areas

The on Wednesday said that it has dispatched special trains to flood-hit areas in and to facilitate movement of and



In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said the has introduced three special trains; Silchar-Guwahati and Murkong Selek-Guwahati in Assam, and Palanpur-Bhuj in



" runs special trains wherever there is passenger demand, including flood-affected areas," said Prabhu.The minister said the also transports essential items as and when demand arises and also on request from different quarters, including voluntary organisations, National Authority and others.Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of were hit by widespread that have claimed several lives.