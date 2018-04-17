Railways' plan to generate Rs 390 bn from non-fare tenders derail

The Indian Railways’ plans to generate Rs 390 billion from non-fare sources over 10 years have become doubtful, with the national transporter withdrawing tenders for advertisements and advertisements on trains owing to a “low industry response” and “technical reasons”.

OOH included station areas, overbridges, underbridges, level-crossing gates, railway colonies, workshops, production units, and railway land along tracks. These initiatives would have added at least Rs 82.5 billion to its revenues over 10 years.

According to sources close to the development, the cancellation of the tenders came when the Railway Board withdrew the powers of awarding contracts from and gave them to zones.

With this, the will go back to its practice of inviting tenders for “sundry” initiatives through the zonal “This has led to stagnation in policies for at least two years, resulting in huge revenue losses to the It may take another one year for revenues to come in if the zones start issuing tenders,” said an industry source.

According to the data available, cancelling tenders for advertisements on trains and out of home and setting up automated teller machines (ATM) in stations under the Central led to a huge shortfall in expected revenues from advertisements, publicity and parking earnings of the in 2017-18.

As compared to a revised target of Rs 8.5 billion (from non-fare sources) for the financial year, the could manage about Rs 1.5 billion up to January 2018. The reason for this is the delay in finalising tenders for content on demand and the by RailTel, another subsidiary of the

The RDN was considered one of the most lucrative initiatives of the in recent times and it would have generated Rs 150 billion over 10 years, while content on demand would have added another Rs 60 billion.

“Even though 17 notices inviting tenders were invited (under this), the industry response was negligible. Following this, on March 22 this year, the bid process management was withdrawn from RITES and given to the zones,” said a source close to the development.

Similarly, zones got the job of advertising management on mobile assets on February 16.

This includes advertisements in trains and also on them.

With this, the policy of centralising non-fare initiatives taken by when he was minister has been rolled back. As a step towards this, a separate directorate for non-fare revenues had been set up in May 2016. In order to streamline advertising-related aspects of the railways, this directorate later became part of the tourism and catering divisions after Piyush Goyal took charge of the ministry.

In 2018-19, the is targeting revenues of Rs 12 billion from advertising. This is based on tenders to be issued for content on demand, the RDN and at railway stations.

are likely to bring in Rs 30 billion over the next 10 years. Uber, Ola, Baxi, Shuttl, Meru, and BlaBlaCar are expected to participate in them.