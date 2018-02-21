Ayodhya railway station will look like the proposed Ram temple: Manoj Sinha

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the ministry would submit a proposal to the Union Cabinet to reconstruct the railway station as a replica of the proposed Manoj Sinha made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 2 billion (Rs 200 crore), including Rs 800 million (Rs 80 crore) for the reconstruction of the railway station. The government is concerned about connecting through rail to the entire country so that Ram Bhakts may visit the place," he said. The railway station would have all state-of-the-art facilities. He said the proposal for the reconstruction of railway station as the replica of the would be submitted by the Railways Ministry to the Union Cabinet. Sinha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah The minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah were of the opinion that people coming to should “get the feeling that this is the birthplace of Ram”, The Times of India reported. Sinha said Rs 11.16 billion (Rs 1,116 crore) was being spent on the double track and electrification of Faizabad-Barabanki rail route and the work would be completed in 2022. BJP MP Vinay Katiyar was also present at the event. "The development of railway station was being discussed from the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

When its construction will be completed, the construction of will be started," he said. The model for the temple was prepared by during 1980s, the English daily added.