Ayodhya railway station will look like the proposed Ram temple: Manoj Sinha

-
ALSO READAyodhya-Babri case hearing: All you need to know about the dispute Babri dispute: There was no trace of Ram temple, revealed British accounts Babri demolition, 25 years on: Rising hopes, renewed tensions Babri Masjid dispute timeline: From its roots to its bloody consequences Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute: SC to hear appeals on February 8
-
Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the ministry would submit a proposal to the Union Cabinet to reconstruct the Ayodhya railway station as a replica of the proposed Ram temple. Manoj Sinha made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 2 billion (Rs 200 crore), including Rs 800 million (Rs 80 crore) for the reconstruction of the railway station. The government is concerned about connecting Ayodhya through rail to the entire country so that Ram Bhakts may visit the place," he said. The railway station would have all state-of-the-art facilities. He said the proposal for the reconstruction of Ayodhya railway station as the replica of the Ram temple would be submitted by the Railways Ministry to the Union Cabinet. Sinha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah The minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah were of the opinion that people coming to Ayodhya should “get the feeling that this is the birthplace of Ram”, The Times of India reported. Sinha said Rs 11.16 billion (Rs 1,116 crore) was being spent on the double track and electrification of Faizabad-Barabanki rail route and the work would be completed in 2022. BJP MP Vinay Katiyar was also present at the event. "The development of Ayodhya railway station was being discussed from the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
When its construction will be completed, the construction of Ram temple will be started," he said. The model for the temple was prepared by Vishwa Hindu Parishad during 1980s, the English daily added.Meanwhile, whether Ram Temple will be built, on the same land where Babri Masjid (mosque) was demolished or not, awaits the Supreme Court’s decision.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU