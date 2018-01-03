Railways sets Dec 2018 as target to link locomotives via ISRO satellites

has set a target of December 2018 to link all its via ISRO satellites, making it easy to track trains and communicate with their crew in real time, officials said.



By year-end, all 10,800 locos of the will have antennas fixed on them and they will be monitored inside the driver's cabin, senior officials of the national transporter told PTI.



"We have already tried it on 10 locos and by December 2018 we will have this system installed in all our locos," a senior railway board member said.The is also working with the to use its satellite-based system to check accidents at unmanned railway crossings and track train movements.Working on a pilot project with ISRO, the has installed space agency-developed integrated circuit (IC) chips on some train engines. The (or NaVIC) will be used to warn road users of approaching trains through hooters installed at unmanned road crossings.