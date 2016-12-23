Railways to form joint venture with Maharashtra to fast-track 20 projects

These include work on 3 major corridors -Bandra-Virar, Virar-Vasai-Panvel, CSTM-Panvel

Indian will enter into a joint venture (JV) with to fast-track 20 rail projects in and elsewhere in the state in the presence of Prime Minister Modi here tomorrow.



The JV would undertake project development works to identify the basket of projects, prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR), get the requisite approvals and monitor and execute the projects, said Prabhat Sahai, Chairman and Managing Director of Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).



Addressing a press conference along with General Managers of Central and Western Railways, Sahai said, "Prime Minister Modi would lay the foundation stone of MUTP-3, consisting of new suburban corridors between Panvel and Karjat (28 km), Airoli and Kalwa (3 km) and quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu Road (63 km). Besides 47 new 12-car rakes would be brought for the suburban network, and 22 new locations would be upgraded as trespass-proof."



The of and would sign a MoU to carry out the work on three major projects -- Bandra- elevated corridor, Virar-Vasai-Panvel suburban corridor and CSTM-Panvel elevated corridor, Sahai said.



D K Sharma, the GM of Central Railway, said the Ministry of Railway, in collaboration with of Maharashtra, would spend Rs 55,000 crore to upgrade the railway network in metropolis.



Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had in the past discussed formation of JV.



"Till now, used to carry out its projects on its own. But forming a JV to execute the project is the best way to execute projects, which is going to be very helpful in the regional development of the state," said G C Agarwal, General Manager of Western Railway.

Press Trust of India