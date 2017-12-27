Railways to raise speed on Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Mumbai routes to 200 kmph

The on Wednesday said the Indian plans to develop two speed raising projects of 3,000 km on Delhi- and Delhi- routes at an estimated cost of Rs 18,000 crore. The proposed speed under these projects will be 200 kmph.

of State for Rajen Gohain, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said: "Two speed raising projects have been included in Pink Book 2017-18. The projects cover Delhi- and Delhi- routes."

He said the 1,483 km New Delhi- (via Vadodara-Ahmedabad) route has an estimated cost of Rs 11,189 crore, and passes through seven States -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and

"The 1,525 km New Delhi- route (including Kanpur-Lucknow), has an estimated cost of Rs 6,974 crore and passes through five States -- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal," Gohain said.

The also said that the principal routes of the on the Golden Quadrilateral along with diagonals (Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah, Howrah-Chennai, Chennai-Mumbai, Delhi-Chennai and Howrah-Mumbai) carry about 58 per cent of freight traffic and 52 per cent of coaching traffic with a share of approximately 15 per cent of the network, which is about 9,100 km.

Gohain also said that the total average speed up to October 2017 of all goods trains is 23.1 kmph and passenger trains is 44.4 kmph in the country.