Railways will invest Rs 3,500 crore in Jharkhand in FY18: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the Railways was investing Rs 3,500 crore in Jharkhand in the current financial year.
Inaugurating a three-day Global Mining Submit here, Goyal said Jharkhand was on the path of development and Chief Minister Raghubar Das had responded to the Maoist menace positively.
"The chief minister has told us to start work in Maoist-infested areas and promised security," he said.
On the first day of the mining submit, the Jharkhand government and Coal India Ltd signed a MoU to provide drinking water to people from coal mines free of cost.
The state government will process the water deposited in the coal mines and provide it to people.
Raghubar Das said: "The Jharkhand government is determined to provide security to investors.
"Jharkhand depended on royalty for the last 70 years. There is a need to set up value added plants in the state to end poverty and generate employment."
