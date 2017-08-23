Rain deficit widens to 6%, raises crop yield concerns: IMD

India's rainfall for the June-September season has widened to 6 per cent as of Wednesday, the highest since the season's start on June 1, data compiled by Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

Rainfall that is nearly a fifth lower than normal so far in August has raised the and stoked concerns about the production of summer-sown such as rice, cotton, and

The central state of Madhya Pradesh, and the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the north, as well as the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala have received rainfall that is over 20 per cent lower than normal.

The rains deliver about 70 per cent of India's annual rainfall and are critical for because about half of their lands lack accounts for 15 per cent of India's $2 trillion and employs more than half of its 1.3 billion people.

In June, the forecast this year's rains at 98 per cent of the 50-year average of 89 centimetres.