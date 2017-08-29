Raining doubt: Deficit in agri-producing areas clouds rosy monsoon picture

Till late August, 233 of India’s 630 districts — a little over a third —reported deficient rains. Overall, the south-west monsoon, which still exercises a major influence over the fortunes of the Indian economy, was around 5 per cent less than normal, in spite of floods in Assam. Is the country headed for a deficient monsoon? As we head into September, the last month of the four-month rainy season, this is the question that everyone is asking — from economic planners to executives of consumer goods companies. Private weather forecasting services think ...