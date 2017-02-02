Rajasthan to issue UDAY bonds worth Rs 1,564 cr

will float bonds of over Rs 1,564 crore under UDAY on Monday, a scheme designed specifically to help electricity distribution companies tide over their losses.

"The government proposes to issue special securities of Rs 1,564.88 crore under the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana Scheme (UDAY)," said in a notification on Thursday.

The eligible market participants interested in subscribing to these special securities can e-mail their bids between 10.30 am to 12 noon on February 6.

The power ministry had issued a notification on the in November, 2015. The notification was aimed at achieving operational and financial turnaround of power distribution companies (discoms).

"Allotment of securities and settlement will take place on February 7, 2017," the said.

At minimum bid size of Rs 100 crore, the interest on bonds will be corresponding to yield on government securities as at the close of February 3.

said it will have the sole discretion to accept or reject any/all bids.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana -- had floated bonds worth Rs 98,959.97 crore in 2015-16 under the UDAY programme.