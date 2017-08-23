JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Rain deficit widens to 6%, raises crop yield concerns: IMD
Business Standard

Rajiv Bansal appointed Ashwani Lohani's successor as Air India CMD

Presently, he is a financial advisor to the Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Air India

The government on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Rajiv Bansal as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of national passenger carrier Air India.

Bansal, presently a financial advisor to the Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry, has been given additional charge of Air India's CMD. He succeeds Ashwani Lohani who was on Wednesday named as Chairman of the Railway Board.

An official statement said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Bansal's appointment.

Bansal is a 1988 batch IAS officer from Nagaland cadre.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%