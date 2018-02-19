Rate of growth in building national highways hits speed bump in 2017-18

The rate of growth in building national highways slowed in 2017-18 even though more than 9,000 km is expected to be built by March. In 2015-16, 6,061 km was constructed, an improvement of 37 per cent over the 4,410 km in the previous year.

In 2016-17, 8,231 km was constructed, an increase of 36 per cent in comparison to 2015-16. However, the length achieved in this financial year is about double of what it was around four years ago, when the National Democratic Alliance came to power in May 2014. According to the latest official data, the length of roads built during the ...