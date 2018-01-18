Rates on drip irrigation to be reduced, says Meghwal

JUST IN
Water Resources Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has assured India Inc that the GST rates on tools and implements applicable to drip irrigation would be brought down to popularise and propagate the same. Addressing the managing committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Wednesday, Meghwal said since drip irrigation needed to be promoted in India, the GST rates on equipment and tools pertaining to it, currently pegged at 18 per cent, would be reduced. There will also be a presentation on inclusion of real estate in the GST at the Council’s meeting on Thursday. State finance ministers will meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for pre-Budget interactions before the GST Council meeting.

