Rationalisation of rates under GST possible, hints FM Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister on Wednesday indicated that there could be scope for rationalisation of rates under the Goods and Services (GST) as its implementation progresses.



He gave the indication in the while replying to a debate on the Central Goods and Services (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017 and the Integrated Goods and Services (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017 which was later passed by a voice vote.



Jaitley also said that he was under pressure to change the Network which people said was faulty but felt the structure was correct.He said technically is not a company but its board has majority and therefore, no decision can be taken without the consent of the nominee. The company is also open to audit by the CAG.With regard to criticism over several slabs in the rates, the finance minister said there cannot be a single slab in a country like which has a large (BPL).As an example, he said a chappal and a cannot have the same rate.On the claims that after GST, disability will get costlier, he explained that while the different material used to manufacture a wheel chair may attract higher rates, the manufacturer can avail input credit for the final product which attracts 5 per centHe said if zero per cent is levied on a wheel chair, it would become costlier as the manufacturer would then not be able to avail of the input credit at zero per cent.The finance minister also wondered why certain manufacturers have hiked the prices of small hybrid cars even when the duty has been reduced.He said one of the objectives is to aid and assist domestic products and the does not want to just allow cheap foreign products to come in.Earlier, participating in the discussion on the two bills, Jayadev Galla (TDP) made a plea to the finance minister that five per cent imposed on red chilli should be brought down to zero.He also urged the minister to remove on non-processed products and naturally processed products.Malaysia, he said, went for anti-profiteering at the time of and "we should also consider it."M Rajamohan Reddy (YSR Congress) said the textile industry had been badly hit after and that the sector should be removed from indirect regime, else it would make the sector uncompetitive.He also stressed that there should be right coordination between Centre and states for proper implementation of