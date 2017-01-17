Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Qualcomm for innovation on Aadhaar-based payments

Technical prowess of India's unique identification number is well accepted, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Stating that technical prowess of India's unique identification number is "well accepted" the world over, IT Minister on Tuesday asked global chip maker to look at innovations around strengthening payments based on Aadhaar.



"Can you come with an innovation of a chip which can become integral to itself as far as determining verifiable identity is concerned. Aadhaar's technical prowess is now well accepted...The whole world is appreciating that," the Minister told senior executives at a conference here.



He said that a new payment system powered by is on verge of finalisation.



"We are just going to finalise the whole process very soon of an enabled payment where, at a flick of your thumb, you can make payment. Can think of supporting innovation in this field to make this new unique platform more flawless," he said.



The Minister said that accounts had been linked to and to mobiles. "...And we started sending out the entire subsidy directly to their bank accounts through mobile and we saved Rs 36,000 crore which used to be pilfered by the middlemen," the Minister said.



Noting that is at a cusp of a revolution, Prasad said that initiatives like Make in India, Start-up India, India, and smart cities were working in sync to make the country a technologically empowered society.



"Indians are creating IP, innovating, researching for big companies. Please given them a helping hand so they also innovate for India, create Indian patents, design it for Indian conditions. Maybe you will see evolution of Indian company. That is what Indians are capable of," the Minister said.

Press Trust of India