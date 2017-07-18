Ravi Shankar Prasad urges traders to join GST platform

-
ALSO READConcerns on visas conveyed at 'highest quarters' in US: Ravi Shankar Prasad All states should have at least one NIELIT, says Ravi Shankar Prasad India open to widest cyber security pact, says Ravi Shankar Prasad Aadhaar important, not mandatory for any benefit: Ravi Shankar Prasad IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, top IT execs to meet on Friday
-
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today urged traders to board the Goods and Services Tax (GST) platform which entered 18th day of it's introduction.
The country has six crore traders but only 85 lakh of them have registered with the GST, Prasad said here at an outreach programme.
The union minister of law and justice and electronic & IT congratulated the opposition for the making GST possible but declined to comment on Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the new tax regime.
In the meeting, textiles and small traders expressed apprehension about the GST and Prasad tried to allay their fears.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU