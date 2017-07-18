TRENDING ON BS
Ravi Shankar Prasad urges traders to join GST platform

Prasad says India has 6 crore traders but only 85 lakh of them have registered with the GST

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today urged traders to board the Goods and Services Tax (GST) platform which entered 18th day of it's introduction.

The country has six crore traders but only 85 lakh of them have registered with the GST, Prasad said here at an outreach programme.


The union minister of law and justice and electronic & IT congratulated the opposition for the making GST possible but declined to comment on Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the new tax regime.

In the meeting, textiles and small traders expressed apprehension about the GST and Prasad tried to allay their fears.

