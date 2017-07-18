Ravi Shankar Prasad urges traders to join GST platform

Union minister today urged to board the Goods and Services Tax (GST) platform which entered 18th day of it's introduction.



The country has six crore but only 85 lakh of them have registered with the GST, Prasad said here at an outreach programme.



The union minister of law and justice and electronic & IT congratulated the opposition for the making possible but declined to comment on Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the new tax regime.In the meeting, textiles and small expressed apprehension about the and Prasad tried to allay their fears.