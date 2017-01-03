RBI appoints Surekha Marandi as Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed as its (ED) in place of U S Paliwal, who retired on December 31 last year, the bank announced on Tuesday.

Marandi, who assumed charge on Monday, will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, and Secretary's Department, an release said.

"She has also served on the Boards of and Bank of Baroda. Prior to being promoted as ED, Marandi was Principal Chief General Manager and Chief in the Reserve Bank," it said.

"She has, over a span of three decades, served in regulatory and supervisory, financial inclusion and development and human resource management areas in the Reserve Bank," the statement added.