TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Another line of single engine aircraft to be made in India: Parrikar
Business Standard

RBI appoints Surekha Marandi as Executive Director

Marandi replaces U S Paliwal, who retired from the post on Dec 31

IANS  |  Mumbai 

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Surekha Marandi as its Executive Director (ED) in place of U S Paliwal, who retired on December 31 last year, the bank announced on Tuesday.

Marandi, who assumed charge on Monday, will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, and Secretary's Department, an RBI release said.

"She has also served on the Boards of United Bank and Bank of Baroda. Prior to being promoted as ED, Marandi was Principal Chief General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Reserve Bank," it said.

"She has, over a span of three decades, served in regulatory and supervisory, financial inclusion and development and human resource management areas in the Reserve Bank," the statement added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

RBI appoints Surekha Marandi as Executive Director

Marandi replaces U S Paliwal, who retired from the post on Dec 31

Marandi replaces U S Paliwal, who retired from the post on Dec 31
The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Surekha Marandi as its Executive Director (ED) in place of U S Paliwal, who retired on December 31 last year, the bank announced on Tuesday.

Marandi, who assumed charge on Monday, will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, and Secretary's Department, an RBI release said.

"She has also served on the Boards of United Bank and Bank of Baroda. Prior to being promoted as ED, Marandi was Principal Chief General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Reserve Bank," it said.

"She has, over a span of three decades, served in regulatory and supervisory, financial inclusion and development and human resource management areas in the Reserve Bank," the statement added.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

RBI appoints Surekha Marandi as Executive Director

Marandi replaces U S Paliwal, who retired from the post on Dec 31

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Surekha Marandi as its Executive Director (ED) in place of U S Paliwal, who retired on December 31 last year, the bank announced on Tuesday.

Marandi, who assumed charge on Monday, will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, and Secretary's Department, an RBI release said.

"She has also served on the Boards of United Bank and Bank of Baroda. Prior to being promoted as ED, Marandi was Principal Chief General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Reserve Bank," it said.

"She has, over a span of three decades, served in regulatory and supervisory, financial inclusion and development and human resource management areas in the Reserve Bank," the statement added.

image
Business Standard
177 22