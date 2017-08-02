RBI could have done more to boost property market, say developers

-
“While it remains for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to decide, India's business and industry view the present scenario as ideal for the RBI to have cut rates by a bit more, given that inflation will most likely remain at moderate level,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman and managing director at Hiranandani Communities.
Rajesh Krishnan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Brick Eagle, an investor in affordable homes, said a 25-basis point cut may not move the needle for the affordable housing sector. "Despite infrastructure status, banks are not lending for affordable housing projects and hence the sector continues to be capital-starved. We believe this will change only if affordable housing projects are included under priority sector lending,” Krishnan said.
Vinod Rohira, managing director-commercial real estate and REIT at K Raheja Corp, said, “With the recent change in reforms and policies, this rate cut comes as a blessing improving buyer sentiments.… We are optimistic that the banks will also pass on the benefit to the consumers, which in turn will help propel the growth of the industry.”
