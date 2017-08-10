TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Just 10 days left to file GST return: A step-by-step guide to do it
Business Standard

RBI dividend to govt more than halves to Rs 30,659 cr in FY17

The decline will leave govt with a fairly significant hole in its annual budget

Reuters 

Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Kamlesh D Pednekar)
File photo of Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh D Pednekar)

The Reserve Bank of India will pay Rs 30,659 crore as a dividend to the government for the year ended June 2017, less than half the Rs 65,876 crore it paid the previous year, it said on Thursday.

The sharp decline will likely leave the government with a fairly significant hole in its annual budget.

The government had expected a combined amount of Rs 74,901 crore to come in from the central bank and dividend payments from state-run banks and other financial institutions.

Economists had projected that about Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 65,000 crore of that would come in from the RBI dividend.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements