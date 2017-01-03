RBI fines Mumbai Bank Rs 1 lakh over money laundering charges

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty on the District ( Bank) for violating know-your-customer and anti- norms.

"The has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on District Central for violating the directives of the relating to KYC norms and AML measures," the central bank said.

The central bank had first issued a show cause notice to the bank and after going through its submissions it had found that the violations committed by the bank "substantiated and warranted an imposition of a penalty", it added.

Bank Chairman Pravin Darekar, who joined the ruling and has been a member of the legislative council, denied that the fine has anything to do with the Centre's exercise.

He explained that this is a two-year-old matter wherein the had first fined the bank Rs 5 lakh for not doing KYC of the office-bearers of 495 housing societies and after explaining our position the fine was reduced to Rs 1 lakh, he said.

Darekar said the bank has collected over Rs 200 crore in deposits during the drive and all of it has been accepted by the central bank.

He claimed other agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and Nabard have not found any irregularity with the deposits during demonetisation.