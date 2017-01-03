RBI fines Mumbai Bank Rs 1 lakh over money laundering charges

"The RBI
has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Mumbai
District Central Co-operative Bank
for violating the directives of the RBI
relating to KYC norms and AML measures," the central bank said.
The central bank had first issued a show cause notice to the bank and after going through its submissions it had found that the violations committed by the bank "substantiated and warranted an imposition of a penalty", it added.
Bank Chairman Pravin Darekar, who joined the ruling BJP
and has been a member of the Maharashtra
legislative council, denied that the fine has anything to do with the Centre's demonetisation
exercise.
He explained that this is a two-year-old matter wherein the RBI
had first fined the bank Rs 5 lakh for not doing KYC of the office-bearers of 495 housing societies and after explaining our position the fine was reduced to Rs 1 lakh, he said.
Darekar said the bank has collected over Rs 200 crore in deposits during the demonetisation
drive and all of it has been accepted by the central bank.
He claimed other agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and Nabard have not found any irregularity with the deposits during demonetisation.
