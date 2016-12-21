RBI imposes penalty on 5 foreign banks for violating FEMA norms

The Reserve Bank of India has levied a penalty on five foreign banks for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).



Bank of America, Mitsubishi, the and the were fined Rs 10,000 each. Meanwhile, has been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 20,000.

The said that it had issued a show cause notice to the banks after which the banks submitted written replies along with oral submissions. Based on these submissions, the regulator concluded that there had been violations of the Act and the banks were fined accordingly.