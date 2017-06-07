RBI keeps key policy rates unchanged at 6.25%, markets flat

The Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate
and reverse repo rate
unchanged at 6.25 per cent and six per cent, respectively, at Wednesday's monetary policy review, keeping in line with what analysts and experts had forecast.
Statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) was cut by 50 basis points to 20 per cent starting June 24, in order to provide more liquidity to banks.
The central bank's decision to leave the repo rate
at a 6-1/2 year low had been expected by 56 of the 60 analysts surveyed by Reuters. RBI
last changed the policy rate with a 25 basis points cut in October. The RBI
last changed its reverse repo rate
in April with a surprise 25 basis point increase.
The vote by the central bank's MPC was 5-1, the first dissent in the five meetings since the MPC was formed last September.
The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation
of four per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth, the central bank's statement after the review said.
RBI, however, softened its hawkish stance owing to fall in retail inflation
to a record low and weak growth. The retail inflation
in April was 2.99 per cent, well below RBI’s own target of four per cent.
"The MPC noted that incoming data suggest that the transitory effects of demonetisation have lingered on in price formations relating to salient food items, entangled with excess supply conditions with respect to fruits vegetables, pulses, and cereals," the statement said.
The RBI
lowered its inflation
forecast for the current financial year.
Noting that inflation
has fallen below four per cent only since November 2016, the MPC remained focused on its commitment to keeping headline inflation
close to four per cent on a durable basis keeping in mind the output gap.
Stating that the "abrupt and significant" retreat in inflation
in April would need to be assessed, the central bank in its policy statement said; "If the configurations evident in April are sustained, then absent policy interventions, headline inflation
is projected in the range of 2.0-3.5 per cent in the first half of the year and 3.5-4.5 per cent in the second half."
Markets continued trading flat as RBI
held its rates at on expected lines.
Rate sensitive stocks gained marginally after the RBI
policy decision. Nifty Bank and Nifty auto were up 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
