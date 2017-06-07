RBI keeps key policy rates unchanged at 6.25%, markets flat

The Reserve Bank of India kept the and reverse unchanged at 6.25 per cent and six per cent, respectively, at Wednesday's monetary policy review, keeping in line with what analysts and experts had forecast.





The central bank's decision to leave the at a 6-1/2 year low had been expected by 56 of the 60 analysts surveyed by Reuters. last changed the policy rate with a 25 basis points cut in October. The last changed its reverse in April with a surprise 25 basis point increase.

The vote by the central bank's MPC was 5-1, the first dissent in the five meetings since the MPC was formed last September. Statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) was cut by 50 basis points to 20 per cent starting June 24, in order to provide more liquidity to banks.

The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) of four per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth, the central bank's statement after the review said.