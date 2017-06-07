RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%, lowers FY18 GDP projection to 7.3%

-
The RBI cut the economic growth projection to 7.3 per cent for the current financial year from 7.4 per cent earlier.
The RBI lowered its inflation forecast for the current financial year.
Stating that the "abrupt and significant" retreat in inflation in April would need to be assessed, the central bank in its policy statement said; "If the configurations evident in April are sustained, then absent policy interventions, headline inflation is projected in the range of 2.0-3.5 per cent in the first half of the year and 3.5-4.5 per cent in the second half."
The policy statement also said that the implementation of the goods and services tax is not expected to have a "material impact on overall inflation". However, the central bank cautioned that recently announced farm loan waivers had pulled up the risk of fiscal slippages, which could have an inflationary spillover. The central bank also called global political and financial risks, along with the disbursement of allowances under the 7th central pay commission’s award, upside risks.
"The MPC noted that incoming data suggest that the transitory effects of demonetisation have lingered on in price formations relating to salient food items, entangled with excess supply conditions with respect to fruits vegetables, pulses, and cereals," the statement said.
