RBI status quo on repo rate in policy: Tightrope walk ahead, say experts

The Reserve kept its policy unchanged at 6 per cent on Thursday, for a fourth straight time.

A central bank survey projected real GDP growth at 7.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 and 7.2 per cent for the rest of the financial year.

YES Bank Chief Economist Shubhada Rao said, "The cut in forecast is sizeable, and it is being done for what seems a peak period," Bloomberg reported. The new forecast presents very limited case for rate hike, she added.

Anshula Kant, Deputy MD & CFO, State Bank of India, said "SBI was prepared for Ind-AS norms. The bank wanted implementation from April 1."

Deputy Governor of RBI, NS Vishwanathan, said, "We have asked government to amend Schedule of Banking Regulation Act. Many are not ready to move to Ind-AS.

Rahul sharma, senior research analyst, Equity99, said "Policy maker will be careful of not stifling growth at the early stages of recovery."

Teresa John, economist of Nirmal Bang Equities pvt ltd, added "The statement was more dovish than expected, particularly the cut in forecasts.

Indranil Pan of IDFC Bank said "No change was expected as also neutrality is maintained.The outlook has been reduced a bit, but the confidence of it dipping below 4 percent seems absent.

"We maintain our expectations of staying on hold for an expected period and through FY19," he added