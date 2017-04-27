RBI 'kept ready' Rs 500, Rs 2,000 notes before demonetisation: Urjit Patel

RBI did all it could to make the transition process to replace the invalid currency least disruptive

The Reserve had "kept ready" a reasonable stock of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes before the announcement of on November 8 by Prime Minister



However, no records of discussion between the and the on were maintained because of secrecy, Governor has told a Parliamentary Standing Committee on



While keeping the "secrecy in mind", the did all it could to make the transition process to replace the invalid least disruptive and to see that the inconvenience to the public is addressed as far as possible, he said.



"Critical factors, such as installed capacity for printing and other resources viz availability/expected supply of inputs, like note paper, ink, logistics requirements etc were factored in and was shared and discussed with the periodically," Patel said in a written reply.



"The arrangement for printing of new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 was started months back taking into the account all critical factors. By the date of the announcement, reasonable amount of new designed notes had already been printed and kept ready," he said.



The had withdrawn old Rs 500/1000 notes on November 9 last year with an aim to check black money, terror financing and counterfeit



The move had taken about 86 per cent of the out of circulation, leading to huge shortage of cash.



informed the parliamentarians that as on November 8, there were 17,165 million pieces of Rs 500 and 6,858 pieces of Rs 1,000 notes in circulation aggregating Rs 15.44 lakh crore.



Patel also said discussions between the and the central had started in early 2016 when Raghuram Rajan was the Governor.



On the details of conversation between Rajan and the on demonetisation, Patel said: "No such minutes of conversation with the previous Governor are on record.

Press Trust of India