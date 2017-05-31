RBI likely to keep interest rates unchanged at review on June 7: Poll

The Reserve of is likely to keep unchanged at a review on June 7, but with well below target its statement is likely to sound less hawkish than when the monetary committee last met, a Reuters poll showed.

The RBI has sprung several surprises since the MPC was formed last year to include the views of government and non-central officials. But the poll, conducted over the past week, suggested most economists saw little chance of being caught out this time.

An overwhelming majority, 56 of 60 surveyed, expected the committee to leave the repo rate, its main rate, unchanged at 6.25 per cent, where it has been for the past six months.

They also expected the reverse repo rate to be kept at 6.0 per cent this time, after a surprise 25 basis point increase in April.

Thirty-three of 46 economists, who answered an extra question, said the central would strike a less hawkish tone in its bi-monthly statement.

"An abating of various risks related to the monsoon and the goods and sales tax is likely to result in a far less hawkish tone in the upcoming monetary review in June," said Aditi Nayar, economist at ICRA Ltd, an investment information and credit rating agency.

India's annual consumer price eased to 2.99 per cent in April, remaining below the RBI's medium term target of 4.0 per cent for a sixth month.

Food inflation, which is usually the more volatile, also eased to 0.61 per cent in April from 1.93 per cent in March.

The RBI, in its April statement, cited concerns of a below-average monsoon season this year and expected the consumer price index to average 4.5 per cent in the first half of the year and 5.0 per cent in the second half.

However, the monsoon rains, which deliver about 70 per cent of India's rainfall, have arrived earlier than usual and are predicted to be normal.

But nearly two-thirds of the 43 economists who answered an additional question on the RBI's forecast said they expect the central to leave it unchanged.

Sixteen said they expect the forecast to be lowered and none said it would be raised.

In a separate poll, economists predicted gross domestic product data, to be released later on Wednesday, will show 7.1 per cent growth in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, maintaining India's status as the fastest growing major economy.