Higher yields amid relatively tighter cash conditions for banks could undermine a nascent recovery in lending and investment in Asia’s third-largest economy. The RBI has struggled to sell bonds at multiple auctions this year as the rapid drop in bond prices drove investors away, especially state-run banks which are the biggest buyers. Bonds declined for six straight months through January, the longest stretch since 2000, and the slump has continued into February. Consumer prices rose 5.2 percent in December from a year earlier, and a Bloomberg survey shows the inflation rate is expected to hit 5.5 percent by June. This -- together with a surge in global yields -- is deepening the RBI’s conflict and signs of trouble are already emerging. Unlike most major economies where an independent debt office handles the government’s borrowing program, in India the onus is on the central bank. Its primary objective though is keeping a lid on inflation and juggling both roles is proving a dilemma for policy makers as price pressures pick up. “The next financial year will no doubt pose a challenge not just for the RBI but also all the market participants,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at IDFC Bank Ltd. “The RBI will have to accept higher yields at the auctions as the macro-economic situation and the global situation warrants one.” But he also needs to bring down an inflation rate that breached the 4 per cent midpoint of the target band late last year, and which is expected to climb as the government increases spending before a general election next year.

The (RBI)'s six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Urjit Patel, is scheduled to announce on Wednesday its sixth and final bimonthly monetary policy report for the financial year. RBI is likely to keep its key rates on hold, but toughen its rhetoric as inflation has accelerated sharply, prompting an increasing number of analysts to expect a hike this year.

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amid a huge sell-off in stock markets globally.

Inflation is expected to accelerate after the Union Budget last week showed the government's target for the fiscal year starting in April widening to help finance a sharp increase in spending in the rural areas and on health care.





Bond investors are already pricing in rate hikes, with benchmark 10-year bond yields rising over 80 basis points since July, the biggest move since the 2013 rupee crisis.

In its December review, the MPC had kept the benchmark unchanged on concerns of a possible price rise but had left the door ajar for a rate cut in future.

After the government presented the pre-budget Economic Survey to Parliament, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian too had indicated that the scope for RBI to lower may be limited with growth picking up and inflation hardening.