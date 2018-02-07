-
ALSO READRBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6%, inflation forecast hiked RBI monetary policy: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6% RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%; full text of policy statement RBI keeps rates unchanged: Don't expect miracles till March 2018 RBI monetary policy: Pause now, cut in December
-
Higher yields amid relatively tighter cash conditions for banks could undermine a nascent recovery in lending and investment in Asia’s third-largest economy. The RBI has struggled to sell bonds at multiple auctions this year as the rapid drop in bond prices drove investors away, especially state-run banks which are the biggest buyers. Bonds declined for six straight months through January, the longest stretch since 2000, and the slump has continued into February. Consumer prices rose 5.2 percent in December from a year earlier, and a Bloomberg survey shows the inflation rate is expected to hit 5.5 percent by June. This -- together with a surge in global yields -- is deepening the RBI’s conflict and signs of trouble are already emerging. Unlike most major economies where an independent debt office handles the government’s borrowing program, in India the onus is on the central bank. Its primary objective though is keeping a lid on inflation and juggling both roles is proving a dilemma for policy makers as price pressures pick up. “The next financial year will no doubt pose a challenge not just for the RBI but also all the market participants,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at IDFC Bank Ltd. “The RBI will have to accept higher yields at the auctions as the macro-economic situation and the global situation warrants one.” But he also needs to bring down an inflation rate that breached the 4 per cent midpoint of the target band late last year, and which is expected to climb as the government increases spending before a general election next year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU