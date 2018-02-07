JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Be ready to pay more at restaurants as dining out could become costlier
Business Standard

RBI monetary policy LIVE: What to expect from Urjit Patel today

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amid a huge sell-off in stock markets globally

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Urjit Patel, RBI Governor
RBI Governor Urjit Patel

Higher yields amid relatively tighter cash conditions for banks could undermine a nascent recovery in lending and investment in Asia’s third-largest economy. The RBI has struggled to sell bonds at multiple auctions this year as the rapid drop in bond prices drove investors away, especially state-run banks which are the biggest buyers. Bonds declined for six straight months through January, the longest stretch since 2000, and the slump has continued into February. Consumer prices rose 5.2 percent in December from a year earlier, and a Bloomberg survey shows the inflation rate is expected to hit 5.5 percent by June. This -- together with a surge in global yields -- is deepening the RBI’s conflict and signs of trouble are already emerging. Unlike most major economies where an independent debt office handles the government’s borrowing program, in India the onus is on the central bank. Its primary objective though is keeping a lid on inflation and juggling both roles is proving a dilemma for policy makers as price pressures pick up. “The next financial year will no doubt pose a challenge not just for the RBI but also all the market participants,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at IDFC Bank Ltd. “The RBI will have to accept higher yields at the auctions as the macro-economic situation and the global situation warrants one.” But he also needs to bring down an inflation rate that breached the 4 per cent midpoint of the target band late last year, and which is expected to climb as the government increases spending before a general election next year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Urjit Patel, is scheduled to announce on Wednesday its sixth and final bimonthly monetary policy report for the financial year. RBI is likely to keep its key rates on hold, but toughen its rhetoric as inflation has accelerated sharply, prompting an increasing number of analysts to expect a hike this year.

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amid a huge sell-off in stock markets globally.

Inflation is expected to accelerate after the Union Budget last week showed the government's fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year starting in April widening to help finance a sharp increase in spending in the rural areas and on health care.

Bond investors are already pricing in rate hikes, with benchmark 10-year bond yields rising over 80 basis points since July, the biggest move since the 2013 rupee crisis.


In its December review, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on concerns of a possible price rise but had left the door ajar for a rate cut in future.

After the government presented the pre-budget Economic Survey to Parliament, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian too had indicated that the scope for RBI to lower interest rate may be limited with growth picking up and inflation hardening.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 12:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

RBI monetary policy LIVE: What to expect from Urjit Patel today

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amid a huge sell-off in stock markets globally

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amid a huge sell-off in stock markets globally
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Urjit Patel, is scheduled to announce on Wednesday its sixth and final bimonthly monetary policy report for the financial year. RBI is likely to keep its key rates on hold, but toughen its rhetoric as inflation has accelerated sharply, prompting an increasing number of analysts to expect a hike this year.

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amid a huge sell-off in stock markets globally.

Inflation is expected to accelerate after the Union Budget last week showed the government's fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year starting in April widening to help finance a sharp increase in spending in the rural areas and on health care.

Bond investors are already pricing in rate hikes, with benchmark 10-year bond yields rising over 80 basis points since July, the biggest move since the 2013 rupee crisis.


In its December review, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on concerns of a possible price rise but had left the door ajar for a rate cut in future.

After the government presented the pre-budget Economic Survey to Parliament, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian too had indicated that the scope for RBI to lower interest rate may be limited with growth picking up and inflation hardening.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

RBI monetary policy LIVE: What to expect from Urjit Patel today

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amid a huge sell-off in stock markets globally

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Urjit Patel, is scheduled to announce on Wednesday its sixth and final bimonthly monetary policy report for the financial year. RBI is likely to keep its key rates on hold, but toughen its rhetoric as inflation has accelerated sharply, prompting an increasing number of analysts to expect a hike this year.

The outcome of the 6-member MPC meeting is being keenly awaited by stakeholders amid a huge sell-off in stock markets globally.

Inflation is expected to accelerate after the Union Budget last week showed the government's fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year starting in April widening to help finance a sharp increase in spending in the rural areas and on health care.

Bond investors are already pricing in rate hikes, with benchmark 10-year bond yields rising over 80 basis points since July, the biggest move since the 2013 rupee crisis.


In its December review, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on concerns of a possible price rise but had left the door ajar for a rate cut in future.

After the government presented the pre-budget Economic Survey to Parliament, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian too had indicated that the scope for RBI to lower interest rate may be limited with growth picking up and inflation hardening.

image
Business Standard
177 22