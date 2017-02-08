RBI policy highlights: Cash withdrawal limits to end from March 13

-
- Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.25%
- RBI changes stance from accommodative to neutral
- MSF & Bank rate unchanged at 6.75%
- In FY17, GVA target lowered to 6.9% from earlier target of 7.1%
- Current account deficit below 1% of GDP in FY17
- Jan-March CPI at 4% with a band of +/-2 in medium term
- Growth to recover sharply in FY18
- Weekly cash withdrawal limits on savings account to be raised to Rs 50,000 from Feb 20, 2017
- Cash withdrawal limits to be removed from March 13, 2017
- Cash withdrawal limits to be eased in two stages
