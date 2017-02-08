TRENDING ON BS
From Feb 20, withdraw up to Rs 50,000 a week from your savings account
Business Standard

RBI policy highlights: Cash withdrawal limits to end from March 13

Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.25%

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RBI, Urjit Patel, RBI Governor, monetary policy
RBI Governor Urjit Patel addressing a news conference in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced it monetary policy on Wednesday. Speculations were rife that the RBI might lower the benchmark repurchase rate to 6%. RBI, had in December last year, kept the policy rate unchanged at 6.25% in its fifth bimonthly policy review.

Factors such as inflation, global uncertainty and demonetisation had influenced the decision earlier, 

Here are some key highlights of RBI's latest monetary policy:
  • RBI changes stance from accommodative to neutral
  • In FY17, GVA target lowered to 6.9% from earlier target of 7.1%
  • Current account deficit below 1% of GDP in FY17
  • Jan-March CPI at 4% with a band of +/-2 in medium term
  • Growth to recover sharply in FY18
  • Weekly cash withdrawal limits on savings account to be raised to Rs 50,000 from Feb 20, 2017
  • Cash withdrawal limits to be removed from March 13, 2017 
  • Cash withdrawal limits to be eased in two stages
  •  

