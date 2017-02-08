RBI policy highlights: Cash withdrawal limits to end from March 13

The Reserve Bank of (RBI) announced it monetary policy on Wednesday. Speculations were rife that the RBI might lower the benchmark repurchase rate to 6%. RBI, had in December last year, kept the policy rate unchanged at 6.25% in its fifth bimonthly policy review.

Factors such as inflation, global uncertainty and had influenced the decision earlier,

Here are some key highlights of RBI's latest monetary policy:

remains unchanged at 6.25%

RBI changes stance from accommodative to neutral

MSF & unchanged at 6.75%

In FY17, GVA target lowered to 6.9% from earlier target of 7.1%

Current account below 1% of GDP in FY17

Jan-March at 4% with a band of +/-2 in medium term