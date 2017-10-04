RBI to stay on status quo for the rest of 2017: Here's what experts say

The (RBI) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel, announced decision on Wednesday while presenting its fourth bi-annual monetary policy.



Analysts largely expected the central bank to maintain the status quo, but added there could be a later in the financial year.

Here's what experts have to say:

Tushar Arora, Senior Economist of HDFC Bank to Sify.com





Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank

"I don't see much of a surprise. has highlighted risks from inflation which were known. Going ahead the room for further action looks very limited. But we do not completely rule out a possible in upcoming policy, considering factors like growth which isn't particularly robust as of now.

"We believe that will stay on status quo for the rest of the year. and government don't have different objectives, although their means could be different. I don't see any increased tensions between them." "No surprises as such. Going strictly by the optics of headline inflation is unlikely to result in rate cuts. Room to maneuver will only come if the MPC chooses to utilize the +/-2 percent bandwidth and indeed looks through a marginal rise in inflation above the 4 percent level. I believe this could happen later during the year as growth numbers continue to surprise on the downside."

Sunil Sinha, director at India Ratings

"In my view, another this fiscal is unlikely unless retail inflation surprises on the downside and inflation levels turn out to be lower than the central bank's expectations."

Urjit Patel: States' farm loan waivers may result in fiscal slippages



Urjit Patel: Real gross value added growth seen at 7.7% for January-March; Real gross value added growth seen at 7.4% for FY19



Urjit Patel: Real gross value added growth seen at 6.4% for July-September, 7.1% for October-December



Urjit Patel: CPI inflation for Jan-March, Apr-Jun 2018 quarters seen at 4.6%



Implementation of GST has rendered short-term prospects uncertain.



Price pressures have co-incided with global geopolitical uncertainties



Deputy governor Viral Acharya:



* Market-friendly reforms include operational flexibility for exporters and importers, review of various FDI policies.



* Corporate credit risk profile is showing gradual signs of improvement



* Recent headline inflation has risen substantially in recent months

* Loss of momentum in growth has energised a lively debate





Deputy governor N S Vishwanathan





* Few banks have marginally brought down their base rate recently.



Deputy governor B P Kanungo

* Government, have been trying to broaden participation in the G-sec market

Currently, the repo rate stands at 6 per cent. Next policy meeting has been scheduled for December 5.Teething problems related to GST might soon be resolvedHousehold consumption demand may get upward boost from housing allowance